LAGOS, Nigeria, September 9, 2025/ –– The debut of GITEX NIGERIA (www.GITEXNIGERIA.ng) brought a global spotlight to Nigeria’s digital economy, with international exhibitors and investors confirming strong engagement and immediate business opportunities.

Held under the patronage of H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, GITEX NIGERIA ran from 1-4 September across Abuja and Lagos. The event was supported by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), endorsed by the Lagos State Government, and organised by KAOUN International, global producer of GITEX events.

The Hon. Olatunbosun Alake, Commissioner, Innovation, Science & Technology, Lagos State, said: “In three short days, GITEX NIGERIA has already had a meaningful impact on our nation, from startups seeking funds and exposure with global investors to international organisations discovering the vast growth opportunities within our digital economy. This annual event will continue to grow, have a long-term contribution to Nigerian digitalisation, and show the world the power of international collaboration.”

International participants highlighted the quality of engagement with decision makers and the value of Nigeria as a market. Abdelaziz Saidu, Country Leader at Cisco Nigeria & Ghana, said: “GITEX NIGERIA has been amazing – the crowd has been overwhelming, not just in size but in the quality of people coming to our stand, including the Lagos State Governor and the Minister, who were impressed with our AI and cyber security showcases. From day one we’ve generated strong leads, some already converting into opportunities, and engaged with organisations like the African Union. The brand reputation of GITEX has pulled in the right crowd locally, regionally and internationally, making this inaugural edition truly impactful.”

The event hosted dual platforms in Lagos – the GITEX NIGERIA Tech Expo & Future Economy Conference at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre and the GITEX NIGERIA Startup Festival at the Landmark Centre. Together, these platforms provided an international stage for Nigerian startups, investors, and corporates to connect, build partnerships, and explore the country’s digital growth potential.

As West Africa’s largest tech and startup show, GITEX NIGERIA also featured the country’s most internationally diverse investor programme, facilitating meetings between startups, corporates, investors, and government stakeholders to advance cross-border collaboration.

The event was supported by international tech companies and organisations, including AWS, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), IBM, Meta, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Kaspersky, Space42, Microsoft, and NVIDIA.