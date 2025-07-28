Advertisements

Karachi, Pakistan – 28 July 2025 — The Aga Khan University Examination Board (AKU-EB) today

announced the results of the 2025 annual examinations for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and

Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) revealing a remarkable trend: girls continue to dominate the

prestigious High Achievers List for the 10 th consecutive year. This year, nearly 70% of the 111 top-

performing students are girls, underscoring their unwavering determination and rising aspirations

nationwide.

This consistent success highlights a significant shift in academic prowess, with young women setting new

benchmarks for excellence. Shounzey Zehra from Sindh (Saqib Public School, Karachi) earned the

national position at SSC level, while Isha Zahid Hussain from Sindh (Aga Khan Higher Secondary

School, Karimabad, Karachi) topped the HSSC national rankings.

“The learning outcomes set by the AKU Examination Board are clear and designed to promote deep

conceptual understanding,” said Shounzey Zehra. “This clarity not only strengthened my academic

foundation but also helped me discover my true passion—clinical psychology.” Isha Zahid Hussain who

plans to pursue medicine with a focus on neuroscience and AI, added, “It’s been a transformational

journey—one that has shaped not just what I know, but how I think.”

AKU-EB’s focus on academic excellence, innovative assessment, and schools’ support has made it a

valued partner for schools across Pakistan. Ayesha Alwi, Principal of Saqib Public School, Karachi,

lauded AKU-EB as an “academic partner” that continuously improves quality through innovative

assessments and teacher training.

Each year, in addition to two National Positions each for SSC and HSSC, the Board also proudly

announces Provincial-Level Overall Positions, Group-Wise Positions, and Subject-Wise Distinctions for

both qualifications. These achievements reflect AKU-EB’s broader vision of quality education — one

grounded in fairness, transparency, and student growth.

Dr Naveed Yousuf, CEO of AKU-EB, emphasized, “Fair and transparent assessment is our commitment.

Good education must prepare students for an ever-changing world, where adaptability, critical thinking,

and resilience are essential. Schools play a vital role in this journey by offering strong mentorship that

helps students not only excel academically but also explore their potential and grow with confidence.”

AKU-EB's focus on skill-based learning and fair assessment has yielded impressive results, with 92% of

its graduates securing admission to national and international universities. Many attend Pakistan's top

institutions like Aga Khan University, LUMS, NUST, and IBA, while others pursue studies at over 200

universities globally, building brighter futures for themselves and their communities.

“The true measure of education lies not in what students can recall, but in how they interpret, question,

and act on what they learn,” said Dr. Hina Velji, Principal AKHSS, Karachi. When teaching is intentional

and assessment is reflective of deep understanding, we equip students not just for exams—but for life.”

AKU-EB-affiliated schools span Pakistan’s diverse regions—from the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan and

Azad Jammu & Kashmir, through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the plains of Punjab, to the cities and towns

of Sindh. The top performing schools in the 2025 annual AKU-EB examinations include Aga Khan

Higher Secondary Schools in Gahkuch and Hunza (Gilgit-Baltistan); Bagh Grammar School (Azad

Jammu & Kashmir); Aga Khan Higher Secondary Schools in Seenlasht and Kuragh (Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa); Nusrat Jehan College, Chenab Nagar; Harsukh Higher Secondary School; and

Bloomfields Hall School Junior, Lahore (Punjab); and Aga Khan Higher Secondary School, Karimabad;

AKU Examination Board

Habib Girls’ School; Sultan Muhammad Shah Aga Khan School; Al-Murtaza School; and The Mama

Parsi Girls’ Secondary School (Sindh).

Advertisements