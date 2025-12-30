INDIA: A memorable scene from the Indian film Sholay was revived in real life half a century later, when a girl in Meerut surprised everyone by climbing a high-voltage electricity tower to demand her lover’s hand in marriage. The only difference was that in the film, Veeru takes risks for his Basanti, while this time Basanti herself risks her life to get Veeru. According to Indian media, this incident took place in Meerut, where a girl named Basanti created a ruckus by climbing a tall electricity tower to express her love and demand marriage. As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and tried to get the girl down, but she made a clear condition that if she was not married to Vero, she would give up her life. For several hours, the police and rescue teams failed to convince Basanti. Finally, in a change of strategy, her lover Veeru was also called to the scene, after which the situation was brought under control and the police were able to safely lower the girl from the tower.

