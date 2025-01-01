ISLAMABAD, Jan 01 (INP): Chairman of Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to Peoples Unity on their victory in the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Employees Union referendum, describing it as a testament to their pro-labor policies and strong unity. In his statement, Gilani commended Peoples Unity for its pivotal role in the development of national institutions and the welfare of employees. “Peoples Unity has consistently worked tirelessly to safeguard the rights of workers,” he remarked. He attributed their success to the relentless efforts of the workers and the overwhelming support from the public. “This victory reflects the dedication and hard work of Peoples Unity's leadership and members,” Gilani added. The Chairman expressed optimism about the future, hoping that the momentum and spirit demonstrated by Peoples Unity would continue to thrive. “Such initiatives are essential for strengthening national institutions and ensuring the welfare of the working class,” he emphasized. Reaffirming his support, Gilani pledged to back efforts aimed at uplifting the working class and promoting national progress, recognizing their vital contributions to the country’s development.