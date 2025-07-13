Advertisements

Gujranwala, Pakistan – Muhammad Bilal Khan, Chairman of the All Pakistan Marble Industries Association (APMIA), recently engaged in a productive dialogue with Mr. Anwar Dar, Founder of GIFT University, and Atif Farooqi, Professor of Practice at GIFT University. The discussion focused on addressing the vocational training needs of the mining and marble sector in Pakistan.

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between industry requirements and academic offerings, ensuring that the workforce is equipped with the necessary skills to drive growth and innovation in the sector.

“We are excited to work with APMIA to provide vocational training and capacity-building programs for the mining and marble sector,” said Mr. Anwar Dar, Founder of GIFT University.

“APMIA is committed to collaborating with GIFT University to enhance the skills and competencies of our workforce, enabling the industry to compete globally,” said Muhammad Bilal Khan, Chairman of APMIA.

“This partnership will be a game-changer for Pakistan’s mining and marble industry, revolutionizing the sector by providing cutting-edge skills, enhancing productivity, and driving economic growth – it’s a monumental step towards transforming the industry’s future,” said Atif Farooqi, Professor of Practice at GIFT University.