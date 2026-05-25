KARACHI — A book launch ceremony for “Myth & Reality: Type II Diabetes & Disease Impact in Pakistan” by Nauman Niaz was held on Sunday, May 24, at the Astola Facility Auditorium, hosted by Getz Pharma.

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The event brought together leading figures from the fields of medicine, media, culture, and public life, focusing on awareness and dialogue around the growing burden of Type II diabetes in Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Nauman Niaz said diabetes is not only a medical condition but also a social and national challenge. He described his book as an effort to separate “myth from reality” and to encourage early understanding and prevention of the disease.

Getz Pharma Emphasizes Role Beyond Medicine

Executive Chairman of Getz Pharma, Khalid Mahmood, highlighted the company’s broader commitment to healthcare, stating that health systems must go beyond medicines to include education, prevention, and sustained public engagement.

He noted that Dr. Niaz’s work contributes meaningfully to national discourse on diabetes and reflects the importance of combining science with awareness and cultural dialogue.

Rising Diabetes Burden in Pakistan

The event underscored the urgent need for coordinated action against Type II diabetes, which now affects an estimated one in three adults in Pakistan and continues to place increasing pressure on families and healthcare systems.

Organizers emphasized that addressing the crisis requires multi-sector collaboration involving healthcare providers, policymakers, and civil society.

A Platform for Awareness and Dialogue

The launch combined expert discussion, cultural engagement, and public awareness efforts, positioning the book as both a contribution to medical literature and a call to action for preventive healthcare strategies.

About Getz Pharma

Getz Pharma is the first pharmaceutical company in Pakistan with a manufacturing facility pre-qualified by WHO Geneva and approved by PIC/S and EAEU member countries.

It is also the first and only pharmaceutical company in South Asia to achieve LEED Platinum Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.