Lahore, 17th March 2026: TCL, Pakistan’s No.1 LED TV Brand, has introduced the TP200K Party Speaker in Pakistan, bringing powerful sound, dynamic lighting, and modern connectivity to elevate Eid celebrations, house parties, and family gatherings.

The speaker market in Pakistan has a clear gap: options are either expensive or, if affordable, often compromise on sound, durability, and features. TCL fills this gap with the TP200K, offering premium performance, versatile features, and accessible pricing.

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As families and friends come together during the festive season, the TP200K transforms any space into a lively entertainment environment. Whether it’s an Eid get-together at home or a celebration with friends, the speaker delivers powerful sound and immersive bass that keeps every gathering energized.

At its core, the TP200K offers 220W maximum audio power, producing rich, room-filling sound with deep bass, balanced mids, and crisp highs for an immersive listening experience across all music genres.

The TP200K enhances the audio experience with Bass Boost Technology for deeper lows, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) to pair two speakers for a wider soundstage, and Wireless Group Link for connecting multiple speakers at larger gatherings. Built for versatile use, it offers up to 12 hours of playtime, IPX4 splash resistance for outdoor durability, and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast, stable wireless streaming.

The speaker also features Dynamic LightShow presets with five vibrant modes that sync with music, creating a lively party atmosphere. The TP200K is ideal for young music enthusiasts, families, and party hosts seeking premium audio without the high price.

The TCL TP200K Party Speaker is now available at all TCL flagship stores nationwide for PKR 89,900. Visit the TCL Pakistan website for more details.