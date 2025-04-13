Karachi: German security technology powerhouse Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) hosted a distinguished reception at the German Consulate in Karachi, bringing together key figures from Pakistan’s financial, governmental, and business sectors for an evening of dialogue, innovation, and collaboration.

The event was inaugurated by His Excellency Dr. Rüdiger Lotz, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, who warmly welcomed the attendees. In his opening address, Dr. Lotz emphasized Germany’s diverse industrial landscape, stating, “Germany’s economy is not only defined by its renowned pharmaceutical and automotive sectors. We are home to many hidden champions, and G+D is one of them—especially in the domain of currency and secure technologies.”

The evening saw an impressive turnout of around 80 representatives, including delegates from the Senate of Pakistan, the State Bank of Pakistan, Security Papers Limited, commercial banks, and prominent figures from the local business community. A global delegation from G+D was also present to engage with stakeholders and highlight the company’s global and regional commitment.

Mr. Rahim Ladhani, Regional CFO for the Middle East and Africa at G+D, delivered a concise company presentation, sharing highlights of G+D’s recent international projects. “Pakistan, with its 240 million inhabitants, is a huge market for G+D,” Rahim noted. “We see great potential for mutual benefits by deploying our technologies and engineering expertise. We are here to celebrate this evening and to showcase our commitment to a long-term, joint success.”

As part of the evening’s showcase, G+D presented a range of commercial banking products, reflecting its commitment to supporting the digital and secure transformation of Pakistan’s financial sector.

The event underlined G+D’s role as a trusted partner in currency and security technologies and its vision for lasting collaboration in Pakistan.