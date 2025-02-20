The German Consulate General in Karachi has announced its closure from February 19 to 21 for scheduled maintenance. Officials have apologized for any inconvenience this may cause to the public.

Germany remains one of the top destinations for international students, including those from Pakistan.

In a Facebook post, the consulate said, “The visa section will also be closed for all services, including passport collection and new applications.”

Last year, the consulate had suspended services for non-European Union citizens until further notice, without providing a reason. However, visas already issued to non-EU citizens could still be collected.