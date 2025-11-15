Russian House Karachi : A delegation from Government College University Hyderabad visited the Russian House in Karachi on Saturday, where they were warmly received by Director Ruslan M. Prokhrov. The visit was efficiently coordinated by Ms. Fariha Aqib, ensuring smooth arrangements throughout. A delegation from Government College University Hyderabad visited the Russian House in Karachi on Saturday, where they were warmly received by Director Ruslan M. Prokhrov. The visit was efficiently coordinated by Ms. Fariha Aqib, ensuring smooth arrangements throughout.

The delegation included:

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Director ORIC & Chairperson, Department of Economics

Dr. Bilal Ahmed Khan, Assistant Professor

Dr. Qurat-ul-Ain Memon, Focal Person & Lecturer

Mr. Saifullah Babar, Vice Focal Person

The guests were taken on a guided tour of the library, new library section, classrooms, expo hall, meeting room, and cultural displays showcasing Russian history, traditional attire, and picture walls featuring the Russian map and flag.

Representatives from a leading Russian university, Ms. Yuliya Davydova (Vice-Rector for International Affairs) and Ms. Alina Andrukh (Head of the International Office), delivered an engaging presentation about Russian academic programs, culture, the significance of the Russian flag, and the fully funded scholarships offered by the Russian Government.

They also conducted an interactive quiz with the students, helping them learn about Russian culture, famous places, food, traditions, and general knowledge about Russia. The activity created a lively and enjoyable learning experience for the students.

The delegation appreciated the warm hospitality of the Russian House and expressed interest in further academic collaboration. Traditional Ajrak and Sindhi Topi were presented as tokens of respect, while Russian representatives also offered gifts to the visitors.

This visit marked another positive step toward strengthening educational and cultural ties between Pakistan and Russia