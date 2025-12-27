Hyderabad: The non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) is set to host remaining twi vibrant, back-to-back recreational galas this month in Hyderabad and Sukkur, bringing joy and memorable experiences to more than 888 orphaned students enrolled in its 67 charitable schools across the most deprived and remote areas of interior Sindh in 19 districts.

These day-long, fun-filled events will not only offer a rare opportunity for celebration and recreation to the children, but will also mark the formal launch of GCT’s ambitious 2026 Ramazan fundraising drive. Through this campaign, the non-profit aims to raise Rs 900 million to accelerate its mission of enrolling thousands of out-of-school children and strengthening access to quality education in underserved communities.

In Hyderabad, more than 777 orphaned students will take part in a festive gathering.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon expected to grace the occasion as chief guest. The 2nd remaining event, scheduled in Sukkur, will entertain over 111 orphaned students and is likely to be attended by the city’s Mayor, Arsalan Islam Sheikh, as chief guest.

Both events will also bring together leading businessmen, industrialists, donors and philanthropists, who will reaffirm their support for GCT’s long-term vision of building and sustaining quality schools in backward and remote parts of Sindh.

Highlighting the impact of sustained philanthropy, GCT Chief Executive Officer Zahid Saeed said the organisation provides year-round educational support to orphaned children, along with welfare assistance for their families, entirely through the generosity of its donors and patrons.

“Thanks to this exceptional and uninterrupted support, Green Crescent Trust is currently ensuring access to education for 34,660 students from underprivileged communities across Sindh,” he said.

Zahid Saeed added that recent contributions of Rs 150 million from business communities in Lahore and Islamabad had further strengthened GCT’s capacity, enabling it to plan the expansion of its schooling network beyond Sindh from 2026 onwards.

“We are fully committed to increasing the number of our charitable schools to 250 over the next five years, with a combined capacity to educate 100,000 children from underserved areas,” he said, expressing confidence that the forthcoming Ramazan drive would play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.