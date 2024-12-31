Hyderabad: Over 800 orphaned students from across Sindh had an unforgettable amusement day at Hyderabad’s famous Rani Bagh, organised by non-profit the Green Crescent Trust (GCT).

The GCT is dedicated to providing quality education to underprivileged children in Sindh. The students, enrolled in GCT’s network of charitable schools, were treated to an array of fun-filled activities and exciting joyrides at the amusement park.

The students, hailing from 52 charitable schools in Mehrabpur, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, and Badin, were thrilled as they experienced the iconic Ferris Wheel and other rides at Rani Bagh. Their day was filled with laughter, adventure, and joy, providing a much-needed respite from their challenging lives. Along with the thrilling rides, they were also served a special lunch at the recreational facility, making the day even more enjoyable. Each child was given giveaways for their families as a gesture of goodwill, adding to the spirit of the occasion. The children particularly praised amusement and catering arrangements for them at the fun gala. The children’s fun time included their visit to Rani Bagh’s zoo.

The Rani Bagh event is part of GCT’s annual tradition of organising fun galas for its students. Earlier, a similar event was held at an elite holiday resort on Karachi’s outskirts, where over 1,200 students from GCT’s Karachi schools attended. The first phase of the gala was graced by Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, who praised GCT’s efforts in providing both education and recreation to orphaned and underprivileged children.

In his message on the occasion, GCT’s Chief Executive Officer, Zahid Saeed, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the donors, philanthropists, and supporters who have been instrumental in the organisation’s work. He emphasised that GCT, with the generous backing of its partners, has been able to operate for over 30 years, establishing a network of 170 charitable schools across Sindh. These schools now serve over 32,800 students, many of whom come from impoverished backgrounds.

“Without the overwhelming support of our donors and partners, especially the Shahid Afridi Foundation and Sindh Education Foundation, we would not have been able to impact so many lives. I thank them for their continued support in our mission to end illiteracy in Sindh,” said Zahid Saeed.

The GCT CEO also made an earnest appeal to philanthropists and donors to continue their support, particularly during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan, to ensure the educational needs of underprivileged children in Sindh are met.

Zahid Saeed highlighted that women’s empowerment was an integral aspect of GCT’s educational programmes, with a majority of the students and teachers being women.

Looking ahead, the GCT chief expressed confidence that with continued support, the non-profit would achieve its Vision-2025 goal, which aims to expand GCT’s network to 250 schools and enrol 100,000 students by the end of next year.

The last phase of this year’s fun gala will take place at Benazir Bhutto Park in Sukkur, with Sindh Energy Minister, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, expected to attend as the chief guest.