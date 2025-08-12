Advertisements

Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) has requested SSGC for its support in their rehabilitation scheme, according to which SSGC has to divert its 6-inch diameter main gas pipeline at Haroonabad SITE area.

In order to execute this diversion, a gas shutdown of 14 hours has been planned for Thursday, August 14, 2025 that will start from 08:00 am and last till 10:00 pm. Due to this shutdown, the gas supplies will be discontinued in the following areas;

Sher Shah, SITE including Jahanabad, Mianwali Colony and Lashari Mohallah, all blocks of Metroville including Bawani Challi and Pathan Colony, Old Golimar including Rexer Colony, Hassan Aulia and Muslimabad, Habib Bank and its surrounding areas, SITE Industrial Area, Haroonabad, Gulbai and Maripur including Tekri Village, Muslim Colony, Javed Bahria and Manora and adjoining areas of all above mentioned localities.

SSGC regrets the inconvenience caused to its customers during this 14-hour shutdown and requests them for arranging alternate fuel for this duration.