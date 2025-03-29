Karachi – A serious accident has occurred at a refinery in the Korangi Creek Industrial Area (KNIP) due to a gas line burst that has been ongoing since 2 AM. The incident poses a significant threat to industries in the area, as they are interconnected, raising concerns about potential damage, financial losses, and risks to human lives.

In an urgent appeal, Ghazanfar Khan, Chairman of KATI/FPCCI, has called on the Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) for immediate intervention to contain the situation and prevent further escalation.

“Failure to act swiftly could lead to severe consequences, affecting not only the refinery but also the surrounding industries,” Chairman Ghazanfar Khan stated, emphasizing the need for urgent measures.

Authorities and industrial stakeholders are closely monitoring the situation, urging relevant departments to take prompt action to prevent any major disaster. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.