MULTAN: A devastating gas container explosion in Multan’s Fahad Town on Monday resulted in the deaths of at least five people and left 25 others injured, including women and children, according to rescue officials cited by ARY News.

The explosion triggered a massive fire, causing extensive damage and leading to the collapse of several homes in the area. The injured individuals were swiftly transported to Nishtar Hospital for medical treatment.

Rescue teams reported that the fire has been brought under control, with cooling operations still underway utilizing 18 fire tenders. Authorities confirmed that teams will remain on-site until the area is fully secured.

In addition to human casualties, the incident also led to the loss of over 20 livestock animals.

Following the tragedy, grieving families staged a protest, blocking the Muzaffargarh-Multan Road. Protesters voiced their frustration, lamenting the destruction of their homes and loss of loved ones, while criticizing the lack of response from public representatives.

This incident has deeply shaken the local community, with residents demanding immediate assistance and action from authorities.

Similar incidents have occurred in the past, including a 2023 gas cylinder explosion in Mansehra that claimed three lives and injured four others, and a 2022 explosion at a tea stall in Abbottabad that resulted in two deaths and severe injuries to three individuals.