A significant breakthrough has been made in exploring natural resources at the local level, as huge new gas and oil reserves have been discovered in Waziristan Block, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Mari Energy, which operates in the Waziristan Block, the Spinwam-1 well has yielded 12.96 million cubic feet of gas per day, and the discovery of 20 barrels of crude oil.

The drilling at the Spinkwam-1 well began on May 28, 2024, and the discovery marks a significant step in boosting the country’s hydrocarbon resources. Mari Energy, the operator company, holds 55% of the shares in the Waziristan Block, while OGDCL and OPI are also part of the joint venture.

The company expressed its gratitude for the support of security institutions, and federal and provincial governments, emphasizing that this discovery will play a vital role in enhancing Pakistan’s hydrocarbon resources. It also reaffirmed its commitment to further exploration and discovery of new energy resources in the region.