A new community defibrillator was officially handed over in Great Eccleston as part of an ongoing public safety initiative led by Garstang Rotary.

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The newly installed device marks the 12th defibrillator out of 15 purchased through the organization’s community fundraising campaign.

Rotary President Leads Handover Ceremony

Roger Mason formally handed over the fully funded defibrillator to Pam Taylor and Hugh Glover.

Peter Bond from the North West Ambulance Service also attended the occasion.

Community and Businesses Support Lifesaving Initiative

Garstang Rotary confirmed that generous donations from local communities and businesses in Garstang and Over Wyre fully funded the defibrillator.

Organizers thanked residents and local supporters for contributing to the initiative, which aims to improve emergency response facilities in the area.

The Rotary Club also expressed appreciation to the North West Ambulance Charity for its continued support and guidance throughout the project.

Garstang Rotary Encourages Community Participation

Garstang Rotary stated that the organization continues to welcome new members and guests interested in community service initiatives.

The club meets on the second and fourth Wednesday evenings each month and remains actively involved in local charitable and public welfare projects.