BY : Dr Syed Akhtar Ali Shah.

The recent presentation Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (NSC), focusing on better governance and transforming Pakistan into a hard state to eliminate terrorism and stating that “For how long shall we continue to fill the governance gaps with the blood of armed forces martyrs?” is of course one of the most important Undoubtedly, “Good Governance” has always remained highest on the manifestoes of political parties and International Non State Actors. Essentially “Good Governance’s ” prime objective is well being of the public, out of which peace and security is paramount for the enjoyment of other allied fundamental rights.

Unfortunately, Pakistan has been plagued with issues of governance since its inception and is dealing with a fractured governance structure built around many fault lines. Such fault lines, engineer a crisis igniting unrest and adversely affecting development .

In this background identification of fault lines in governance is imperative. This perception has significantly been observed during political upheavals, rising crime, extremism, terrorism, economic meltdown, identity crisis, economic disparity, social Injustice , violent Non-State actors and civil -military relationship. One view regarding that indifference towards grievances, breed cleavages, and ultimately leads to violence. Theorists like Tilly Charles, MA : Addison – Wesley argue that violence in a society as the outcome of deep seethed thinking of inequality in economic, political, and cultural sphere of life. Relative deprivation, exclusion, and marginalization are the other factors. Distributive injustice based upon such perception gives birth to sense of deprivation. Scholars like Fukuyama emphasizes on the ‘stateness first’. This in other words mean the ability of a state to enforce its laws and maintain public order within its law and order, having exclusive monopoly to legitimate use of force to quell

disturbance. This concept gained currency with the unfolding events s of 9/11, with proclaimed links between international terrorism and fragile states.

Seen in this background fragile states were perceived with the possibility of assuming the shape of failed states or even collapsed states as breeding places of anarchy and abodes of non-state actors with freedom to act free from rules and laws. Since now the ‘failed-states’ are considered as breeding grounds of global terrorism with a potential to disrupt the global security system, therefore, the focus of study is on fragile, failing, failed, and collapsed states.

Most of studies assumed that challenges of militancy and extremism are the result of the failure of governance. Therefore, management of those challenges requires understanding of the indicators essential for good governance and its effective implementation.

In this context number of studies have shown that the malaise with which Pakistan’s Political system is afflicted has been shaped by a number of mostly overlapping factors that seem to have become enduring fault lines. . Maleeha Lodhi in her book Pakistan: Beyond The ‘Crisis State’ has elaborated the following five factors which are central to understanding the Pakistan’s story: 1)The power asymmetry between political and non-political or unelected institutions.

2)A feudal –dominated political order and culture that has fostered cliental politics. 3)Reliance of oligarchic elite on ‘borrowed ‘growth and bailouts to address the country’s chronic financial crisis and its resistance to taxing itself and its network supporters.

4)Use of geography as leverage in pursuance of national security goals and the role of foreign powers.

(5) Perpetuating separating forces and bickering ideological debates over the role of Islam in the state and society. According to her the factor is appeasement of the religious right and tolerance of militant outfits Together with this plethora of literature highlights disruptions of civilian rule as one of the major fault lines. Hussain Haqqani is of the view that definition of national security of Pakistan and national priorities has been the most prominent among other factors for drift towards an ideological paradigm for Pakistan.

He argues that out of proportion emphasis on enforcing national ideology, building military capability, and seeking alliances is one of the major causes of internal weaknesses of Pakistan ever since independence.

In this back drop he tries to find out the fault lines and asserts that the foremost and perpetual crack in the existing system of Pakistan is the age old tussle to determine the exercise of political authority.

The other major fault line is ethnic and provincial differences. The failure to determine the place for religion in state, is other fault line, which has plunged the country into an ideological divide. Armed to teeth Pakistan’s religious parties, have sound financial backing and have considerable influence within different orbits of government. By flexing muscles and street power they over run the writ of the state. One of the best examples is the capital city of Islamabad, where they have been able to raise constructions over state lands without any approval. Having analyzed the fault lines, the basic question which arises, what is to be done? Good Governance is possible by a well and smoothly coordinated system clearly defined by constitution, conventions and laws.

Essence of better governance lies in the continuity of the process, with inclusive participation, taking care of different opinions and needs through mutual understanding . Thus creating an environment where all contribute to the betterment of the larger whole. Since Good Governance is all about efficiency, effectiveness, transparency,

accountability, rule of law and decision making to achieve set goals with time lines, therefore, requires upgradation and up skilling of public sector institutions, visionary, competent and above board leadership supported by a robust and merit based civil service, synchronizing the polity with socioeconomic progress,

with no room for hybrid style of administration. For the economic revival is utmost by mobilizing resources, ensuring macroeconomic stability, fiscal and fiduciary balance, broadening the tax base by strengthening the revenue generating bodies, controlling the demographic bulge through family planning and fertility control, female literacy and skill training, law and order restoration for the greatest social good. The all-pervasive theme must be human development, skill development and universal primary schooling within 8-10 years, integration with the chain of global production and a major realignment and readjustment in Pakistan’s foreign policy is mandatory.