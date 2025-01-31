Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has confirmed the inauguration dates for the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and National Stadium in Karachi, ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. Gaddafi Stadium will be inaugurated on February 7, while the Karachi stadium will follow on February 11.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the Lahore stadium, and President Asif Ali Zardari will do the honors in Karachi. The renovation of Gaddafi Stadium, which began in October last year, is in its final stages, and 100% of the work is expected to be completed before the inauguration on February 7.

The opening ceremony of the Champions Trophy will take place on February 16 in collaboration with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Invitations have been extended to India and ICC Chairman Jay Shah, though Shah’s attendance has not yet been confirmed.

Naqvi reassured the public that Pakistan is fully prepared for the Champions Trophy and that the selection team will announce the national squad soon. The tournament, featuring eight teams, will take place from February 19 to March 9 across three venues—Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, with four matches in Dubai. The opening match will see Pakistan face New Zealand in Karachi, while the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India is scheduled for February 23 in Dubai. The final is set for Lahore, but if India qualifies, it will be held in Dubai.