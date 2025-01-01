The government on Tuesday increased the petrol and diesel prices on New Year’s Eve.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the high speed diesel price has been increased by Rs.2.96 per litre. The petrol price has been increased by 56 paisa per litre.

The new price of high speed diesel is Rs258.34 per litre, while the new price of petrol is now Rs252.56 per litre.

Petrol is mainly used in private transportation, small vehicles, rickshaws, and two-wheelers. Higher fuel prices significantly impact the budgets of the members of the middle and lower-middle classes, who primarily consume petrol for commuting. On the other hand, a significant portion of the transport sector relies on high-speed diesel.