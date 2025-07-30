Advertisements

(Riding near Kund Malir with a Temu top box fitted on the Suzuki GS150. Photo: Muhammad Aqil.)

Karachi : For 44-year-old Muhammad Aqil, the open road isn’t just an escape, it’s a second home. By day, he’s a marketing professional. But on weekends and holidays, he trades city streets for winding highways, chasing the hum of tires on gravel, the wind across mountain passes, and the promise of new horizons on two wheels.

Recently, Temu, the global e-commerce platform, has become an unexpected but essential companion on these journeys.

“I’ve always loved exploring Pakistan by bike,” Aqil says. “But having the right gear can make or break a trip. Temu has helped me ride smarter, pack lighter, and focus more on the ride.”

Pakistan is home to more than 22 million motorcycles. For many, the motorbike is a lifeline—practical, efficient, and affordable. But for a growing subculture of riders like Aqil, it’s also a lifestyle rooted in freedom, discovery, and community. Still, traveling long distances on unpredictable terrain comes with its challenges: space is tight, conditions change quickly, and preparation is everything.

(Hiking to the Princess of Hope in Hingol National Park, Lasbela. Photo: Muhammad Aqil.)

That’s where Temu entered Aqil’s toolkit. When prepping for a recent group ride to Ormara, a windswept coastal town along the Makran Coastal Highway, he needed a top box that could fit snugly onto his Suzuki GS150. Local stores came up short, and most online platforms lacked the right specifications. Then a fellow rider pointed him to Temu. Soon, Aqil had found a sleek, durable box tailored to his bike model.

That first order led to another. And another.

For the Ormara trip alone, Aqil outfitted himself with a quick-setup pop-up tent, a compact cooking stove, and an emergency repair kit, everything sourced on Temu.

When the group camped beneath the stars that night, it was that tent, easy to set up, sturdy against coastal winds that turned a roughing-it moment into a memory. With tea boiling on the portable stove and the waves crashing in the distance, the riders unwound in foldable camping chairs, the kind designed to fit in a backpack and bought on Temu, too.

“For long rides, every item needs to earn its place,” Aqil says. “Temu didn’t change the road, but it changed how I experienced it. I had peace of mind.”

(Camping near Ormara beach with a pop-up tent from Temu. Photo: Muhammad Aqil.)

That reliability matters. Aqil now keeps a ready stock of power banks, industrial tapes, welding glue, and a portable air pump on hand, not just for himself, but for fellow riders. In a community where help is rarely more than a horn away, it’s not just the ride, but the readiness that defines the journey.

The most unforgettable part of that Ormara trip wasn’t the gear, though. It was the stillness at sunset. Bikes parked, tea poured, the group sat quietly, letting the orange skies and ocean breeze do the talking.

“No one spoke for a while,” Aqil remembers. “We were just… there. Present. That’s why I ride.”

(Relaxing at Ormara beach on a Temu folding chair. Photo: Muhammad Aqil.)

Since that trip, Aqil has spent more than PKR 150,000 on Temu. But for him, it’s less about the platform and more about what it’s made possible: spontaneous road trips, worry-free planning, and a growing brotherhood of riders who are always game for the next ride.