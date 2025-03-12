KARACHI – With Eidul Fitr approaching, many people in Pakistan are looking forward to obtaining crisp new currency notes to distribute as “Eidi” to children. Giving Eidi, a cherished tradition, is made more special with fresh banknotes.

Will SBP Issue New Currency Notes for Eid 2025?

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has not yet confirmed whether it will issue fresh currency notes for Eidul Fitr 2025. Notably, in 2023, the central bank did not release new currency notes for the occasion.

SMS Service for Fresh Currency Notes

In previous years, SBP introduced an SMS-based service allowing citizens to obtain new currency notes from designated bank branches. The process involved sending an SMS with a 13-digit CNIC number and the desired e-branch ID to 8877. In response, applicants received a redemption code, the branch location, and code validity details.

To collect the notes, individuals had to visit the designated branch with their original CNIC, a photocopy of the CNIC, and the redemption code. Under this service, each person could receive:

Three packets of Rs. 10 notes

One packet of Rs. 50 notes

One packet of Rs. 100 notes

Expected Date of Eidul Fitr 2025

Eidul Fitr in 2025 is anticipated to fall on March 31, with a public holiday stretch of five to six days. However, the official date will be determined by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee based on moon sighting.