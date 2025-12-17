KARACHI: The Consul General of France in Karachi, Alexis Chahtahtinsky, on Tuesday inaugurated an exhibition celebrating 10 years of Pakistani-French archaeological excavations at Chanhu-Daro, Sindh, highlighting the long-standing scientific and cultural cooperation between France and Pakistan.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony at the Alliance Française de Karachi, the French Consul General said the exhibition commemorates a major milestone achieved under the French Archaeological Mission in the Indus Basin (MAFBI), which has been working in close collaboration with Pakistani partners to uncover and preserve the heritage of the Indus Valley Civilization.

“It is a great honor for me to inaugurate this exhibition celebrating a decade of archaeological work at Chanhu-Daro. This achievement reflects the strength of French-Pakistani cooperation in the field of archaeology and heritage preservation,” he said.

Chahtahtinsky noted that France is also celebrating the 80th anniversary of its Commission for French Archaeological Missions Abroad, an institution under the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs that supports more than 190 archaeological missions worldwide. He described archaeology as a powerful tool for dialogue, cultural understanding and friendship between nations.

He said the French Archaeological Mission in the Indus Basin, active since 1958, is among the oldest French archaeological missions abroad and has played a key role in researching one of humanity’s earliest urban civilizations. “The Indus Valley Civilization is not only Pakistan’s heritage but a shared legacy of all mankind,” he remarked.

The Consul General highlighted that the cooperation has gone beyond excavations, contributing to capacity-building and academic development. With French government support, more than 20 Pakistani PhD students and young professionals have received advanced training in France, including in specialized fields such as archaeozoology.

He described Chanhu-Daro as a symbol of long-term, respectful international cooperation, emphasizing that scientific publications, site preservation and strong human connections are tangible outcomes of the partnership.

Chahtahtinsky also acknowledged the support of Pakistani authorities, particularly the federal and provincial Departments of Archaeology and Museums, and recalled that in 2024, Dr. Aurore Didier, Director of MAFBI, was awarded the Tamgha-i-Pakistan in recognition of her contributions to archaeological cooperation.

Referring to a recent international conference held in Nawabshah at QUEST University, he appreciated the hospitality extended by Sindh’s Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Azra Pechuho, and her keen interest in the mission’s work.

He said the exhibition aims to give the people of Karachi insight into the joint efforts of French and Pakistani archaeologists working across Sindh.

The Consul General concluded by thanking Sindh’s Minister for Culture Zulfiqar Ali Shah, the Secretary Culture, and Director General of Antiquities Sindh Fatah Shaikh for their continued support, and reaffirmed France’s commitment to strengthening archaeological cooperation with Pakistan.

The Director of Alliance Française de Emmanuel Breurec also highlighted the long-standing and fruitful cooperation between Pakistan and France in archaeology while outlining the achievements and ongoing work of the French Archaeological Mission in the Indus Basin (MAFBI).

He said for nearly 70 years, Pakistani and French archaeologists have worked side by side to investigate early farming communities in north-west South Asia and the rise of complex protohistoric societies. Early landmark excavations were conducted in Sindh and Balochistan, including Amri, Nindowari and Pirak, under the leadership of renowned French scholars such as Dr. Jean-Marie Casal. Subsequent major discoveries at Mehrgarh and Nausharo by Dr. Jean-François Jarrige revealed crucial stages in the evolution of early societies in Balochistan, while systematic surveys in the Kech-Makran region further expanded understanding of settlement patterns and environmental adaptation.

David Darmiento-Castilo, Archeological expert also presented detailed presentation on 10 year excavation carried out at Chanhu-Daro. He also responded questions of the audiences.

