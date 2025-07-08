Advertisements

Karachi – July 8, 2025: In a major relief effort following the tragic building collapse in Lyari’s Baghdadi area, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has announced that families affected by the incident will be allotted 80-square-yard residential plots. Describing the loss of lives as heartbreaking, the governor urged victims to visit Governor House for registration.

To support their immediate needs, he also assured that the provincial administration would cover six months of rent for the victims as part of a broader rehabilitation plan.

Advertisements

Call for Structural Reform

During his visit to the collapse site, Governor Tessori emphasized that systemic changes—not just the replacement of officials—are urgently needed to prevent such disasters in the future.

Hundreds of Unsafe Buildings Across Sindh

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon acknowledged the scale of the housing crisis, revealing that 740 buildings across Sindh have been declared unsafe—51 of them labeled as extremely dangerous. So far, only 11 high-risk buildings have been evacuated due to limited resources.

While permanent relocation is not currently an option, Memon said that temporary shelters—similar to those set up during floods and the COVID-19 pandemic—may be offered to affected residents.

He also confirmed that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has begun demolishing nearby unsafe structures to prevent further tragedy. The collapse of the five-story building claimed at least 27 lives, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive urban safety reforms.