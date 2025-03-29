Fran Drescher, 67, is embracing a unique approach to romance, revealing she maintains a “rotation” of friends with benefits.

The Nanny star shared details about her love life during an interview with Page Six at a screening of The Friend.

“I have a little rotation,” Drescher said when asked about her current romantic situation. She humorously added, “I’m Fran Drescher. What do you think?!”

Drescher, who was previously married to Peter Marc Jacobson from 1978 to 1999, first disclosed her preference for casual relationships in 2020. At the time, she shared that she had a friend with benefits whom she would see regularly, describing the arrangement as “more than enough” given her busy lifestyle.

“We’re very comfortable with each other, and we have our routine,” she said, explaining that their time together typically includes relaxing, watching movies, and enjoying each other’s company. “Of course we have sex, and it’s delightful. It keeps me going.”

Despite her unconventional approach, Drescher remains open to finding lasting love. In a 2022 interview, she admitted she was beginning to explore new relationships again.

While she has moved on from past marriages, Drescher maintains a close friendship with her ex-husband, Jacobson, who came out as gay after their divorce. The two continue to work and travel together, proving that love and companionship take many forms.