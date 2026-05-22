The first meeting of the FPCI Central Standing Committee for Women Empowerment and Development was held at the FPCCI Head Office in Karachi, where members discussed a comprehensive Roadmap 2026 aimed at strengthening women empowerment through entrepreneurship.

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The meeting was chaired by Convener Farah Javed, who led discussions on vision, objectives, and future opportunities for women in business and enterprise development.

Participants emphasized expanding women’s participation in entrepreneurship, improving access to business networks, and strengthening institutional support for female-led startups across Pakistan.

During the session, Deputy Convener of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee for Corporate Liaison and Communication Syed Turab Shah presented a bouquet to Convener Farah Javed as a gesture of appreciation.

The meeting was attended by several committee members including Mr Javed Mirza, Harris Mirza, Mr Aslam Khaliq, Mrs Kauser Aslam, Mrs Nasim Bukhari, Mrs Jan Mohd Jamai, Mrs Khanzadi Jamali, Mr Waseem Abbas, Mrs Uqba Waseem, Miss Anna Haider, Dr Tasneem Kauser, Mrs Zubair, Mr Saeed Bukhari, Miss Sehrish Mukhtar, Mr Zubair, Mr Ali Nasir, and Mudassar Alam, among others.

Speakers highlighted that women empowerment remains a key driver of economic growth and stressed the need for targeted policies under SDG-5 to ensure equal opportunities in Pakistan’s business landscape.

The committee reaffirmed its commitment to promoting inclusive economic development and expanding women’s role in entrepreneurship under the Roadmap 2026 framework.