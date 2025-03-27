Karachi, March 27, 2025 : Aman Pracha, Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), expressed his condolences on the passing of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir’s mother, stating that the business community shares in the grief of the bereaved family.

Aman Pracha said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the death of General Asim Munir’s mother and prayed that Allah grants patience to the Army Chief and his family. He emphasized that during this sorrowful time, the business community of Pakistan stands with the Army Chief.

Aman Pracha also expressed heartfelt sympathy to General Syed Asim Munir and his family, praying for the deceased’s elevated status and said that the loss of a mother is irreplaceable. He prayed that Allah grants the deceased a high rank in Jannat al-Firdaus (the highest place in Paradise).