KARACHI: Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has said that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) has made a strong plea for the streamlining of business visa procedures with the Sultanate of Oman, stressing the issue a major requirement to achieve the true potential of Pak-Oman economic relations.

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh highlighted that the call comes as the FPCCI prepares to organize a major Single Country Exhibition in Oman, expected in January 2026 in coordination with Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI).

Mr. Atif Ikram Sheikh articulated the Federation’s ambitious vision for bilateral trade, emphasizing that Pakistan views Oman as a crucial strategic partner and gateway to the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, Africa and Europe.

The significance of the relationship was recently highlighted by the representation of the country’s apex trade body by Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President FPCCI, at the Oman National Day celebrations in Karachi, held in the esteemed presence of H. E. Engr. Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Karachi, and H. E. Sheikh Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Sheikh of the Pakistani-Omani Community – which also included commemoration of the Oman National Day at the FPCCI Head Office, Federation House, Karachi.

E. Engr. Sami Abdullah Salim Al Khanjari, Consul General of the Sultanate of Oman in Karachi, said that both the countries are working towards operationalizing a ferry service between Oman and Pakistan for the ease of business, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

E. Sheikh Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah, Sheikh of the Pakistani-Omani Community, expressed his willingness to facilitate any issues or bottlenecks faced by the business community of Pakistan in travel, JVs, investments, human resource export, licensing and other matters vis-a-vis establishing their businesses or exports.

Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon added that the goal is to translate our deep-rooted, historic brotherhood into substantial, significant economic growth. The planned Single Country Exhibition is a critical step in showcasing Pakistan’s diversified export strength – from IT and engineering to agriculture and textiles. This requires an environment conducive to high-volume business interaction.

Mr. Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI, stated that FPCCI is working closely with the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI), TDAP and other stakeholders to finalize the modalities for the single-country exhibition. The focus will be ensuring maximum B2B opportunities to bridge the existing trade opportunities and diversify our imports and exports.

FPCCI remains optimistic that, through collaborative efforts between the diplomatic and commercial bodies, the economic relationship between the two brotherly countries will soon reflect the true potential of their ties.

Providing details on the execution strategy, Mr. Nadeem Mehboob Magoon, Chairman of the Pak-Oman Business Council of FPCCI, maintained that the council is actively working on the logistical framework for the upcoming exhibition.