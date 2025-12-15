Karachi (December 15, 2025): Hanif Lakhani, former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and former Senior Vice President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), has termed the historic alliance between the two major trade representative groups, United Business Group (UBG) and Businessmen Panel (BMP), in FPCCI as a positive development. He stated that the major benefit of this alliance will go to the business community and it will provide an opportunity to advance the country’s economic development.

In a statement, Hanif Lakhani congratulated the leadership of both BMP and UBG, saying that the reconciliatory policies of both groups’ leaders have laid a strong foundation of trust and harmony. Their leadership, cooperation, and foresight have not only united the groups but also promoted confidence, transparency, and mutual respect within the business community.

Hanif Lakhani further said that the overall benefit of this alliance will go to the business community because every government has taken advantage of the confrontations between the business groups, ignoring the issues of the business community. However, this alliance will ensure that the government not only consults with FPCCI but also includes the leadership of the business community in policy preparations.

He emphasized that this historic alliance will make the decision-making process in FPCCI more effective, balanced, and transparent, which will be beneficial not only for traders but also for the national economy and the overall investment environment. In this way, the business community will be able to play a key role in creating new opportunities for employment, investment, and economic growth in the country.

Hanif Lakhani concluded by saying that the decision to form this alliance by Mian Anjum Nisar, Dr. Gohar Ejaz, S. M. Tanveer, and other business leaders is a step taken in the larger national interest, and it will have a profound and lasting impact on both FPCCI and the country’s business politics.