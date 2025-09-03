Karachi: Oman – Pakistan Business Forum has been successfully organized at Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OCCI) during FPCCI trade delegation’s visit to the brotherly country – which is being led by Mr. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI.

Engr. Hamoud Bin Salem Al-Saadi, Acting Chairman of OCCI, warmly welcomed the delegates. The forum was attended by H.E. Syed Naveed Bokhari, Ambassador of Pakistan in Oman; Mr. Aman Paracha, VP FPCCI; Sheikh Nadeem Mehboob Magoon, Chairman of FPCCI’s Pakistan – Oman Business Council; Senior FPCCI members; Omani businessmen and prominent memebers of Pakistani community in Oman.

Oman – Pakistan Business Forum was followed by B2B meetings and networking lunch; where, new trade and investment opportunities were highlighted and the need to activate the Pakistan – Oman Joint Business Council was emphasized.

Advertisements

A high-profile dinner was hosted by Dr. Syed Sharif Ataullah Shah in honour of FPCCI trade delegation. Mr. Ishrat Bhatti, Commercial Counsellor in Pakistan Embassy Oman; Syed Fayyaz Shah, Mian Riaz and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. The evening provided a warm atmosphere for networking; strengthening business ties and celebration of the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Oman.

In a landmark development, FPCCI and OCCI have agreed to jointly organize Pakistan – Oman Single Country exhibition to further cement trade, economic and investment relations between the two countries.