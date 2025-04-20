Karachi: Digital Literacy Session* organized by FPCCI Central Standing Committee on *Women Handicrafts* and FPCCI Federal Capital (ICT) Women SC on *Women Empowerment & Development* in Collaboration with *Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IWCCI)* held at FPCCI Head Office Karachi, convened by *Ms. Rubina Laeeq* FPCCI Central SC on *Women Handicrafts* & *Ms. Naima Ansari*, Convener FPCCI Women SC on Women Empowerment & Development (ICT). Informative Training Session on Marketing Enabling Businesses through Digital Marketing focussed on *Enhancing Digital Literacy among SMEs and Entrepreneurs Creating awareness about Digital Banking tools and services Understanding Cybersecurity and Safe Digital Financial practices. Bridging the Digital divide in the business community.* Large number of Women entrepreneurs attended the Session.