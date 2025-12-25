Documentary screened on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam’s 149th birth anniversary.

More activities related to national development will be organized, says Shujaat Ali Baig.

Scholars appreciate the large number of university students participating, Syed Turab Shah.

Tribute to Liaquat Merchant, Ikram Sehgal, Commodore (R) Sadid A. Malik, Iram Fawad.

Karachi Pakistan : A grand ceremony was organized by the FPCCI Public Relations and Communication Committee to mark the 149th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum.

The event was led by the committee’s convener, Shujaat Ali Baig, and deputy convener, Syed Turab Shah. During the ceremony, a documentary video titled “Jinnah’s Anthology” was shown at the annex of the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum to pay tribute to the Quaid-e-Azam, which was watched with great interest and devotion by the participants.

The organizers specially thanked the Senior Vice Chairman Liaquat Merchant, Vice Chairman Ikram Sehgal and Secretary General Commodore (R) Sadid A. Malik of the Board of Management of Quaid-e-Azam House Museum for allowing the event to be held at this historic venue.

The special guest of the event, Aftab Imam Executive Director of State Life Insurance, former Regional Tax Commissioner, former Governor Rotary International 3271, said in his address that as a Pakistani, we all have to unite and make the country strong and empowered, because the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam is the guiding light for us.

On this occasion, Shujaat Ali Baig also expressed his determination that more activities related to national development and progress would be organized so that the nation could remember the teachings and ideals of its great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Shujaat Ali Baig and Syed Turab Shah expressed special gratitude to Executive Secretary Quaid-e-Azam House Irum Fawad for his cooperation in organizing the event. He appreciated the large number of students of ILMA University participating in the ceremony and paid tribute to the Registrar of the University,

Syed Kashif Rafi. The ceremony was attended by Executive Secretary Quaid-e-Azam House Iram Fawad, Secretary Farhan Ahmed, Members Farzana Khan, Sohail Ahmed Siddiqui, Zahid Iqbal, Waheed Jamalam, Mudassar Alam, Member and Senior Area Manager of Al-Falah Investment Syed Bilal Sabzwari and others, while a cake cutting ceremony was held at the end of the ceremony.