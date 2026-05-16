Islamabad: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has formally established the Pakistan–USA Business Council to strengthen bilateral trade, investment flows, and private-sector collaboration between Pakistan and the United States.

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The initiative marks a structured effort to institutionalize economic engagement and expand commercial ties between the two countries.

First Council Meeting Held in Islamabad

The inaugural meeting of the Council was held at the FPCCI President Office in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Malik Sohail Hussain. Representatives of the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, including officials from the Economic and Trade Section, also attended the session.

FPCCI Vice President Tariq Khan Jadoon, Council Director Karim Aziz Malik, and other senior business leaders were present, along with members from various sectors including finance, trade, and industry.

Focus on Trade, Investment and B2B Cooperation

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Malik Sohail Hussain said the Council represents a major step toward structured economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.

He highlighted Pakistan’s key economic sectors—IT, textiles, agriculture, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, minerals, and entrepreneurship—as major areas for future investment and collaboration.

Participants emphasized expanding business-to-business (B2B) engagement, facilitating investment flows, and organizing joint networking initiatives in both countries.

US Engagement and Business Delegation Plans

The Council announced that FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh will lead a high-level business delegation to the United States in August 2026 to further strengthen economic ties and explore new investment opportunities.

The Council also plans to collaborate with international partners, including New York-based business networks, to promote trade events and economic diplomacy initiatives.

Strengthening Pakistan–US Economic Ties

Officials noted that the United States remains one of Pakistan’s most important trading partners, with strong potential for expansion in trade, innovation, and technology transfer.

The Pakistan–USA Business Council aims to serve as a long-term institutional bridge to enhance commercial cooperation and support sustainable economic partnerships between the private sectors of both countries.