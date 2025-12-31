Karachi : A meeting and training session of the FPCCI Fashion & Apparel Committee was held, chaired by Convener Asma Wajid. Deputy Convener Qurratulain and Executive Committee members Asma Aamir, Afshan Durrani, Shaista Kausar, Asma Tabassum, Sana Wasim, and Khadija Zaki were also in attendance.

The chief guest of the event was Senator Rubina Qaimkhani. Prominent fashion designers Shamail Ansari and Adnan Pardesy, along with renowned makeup artists Saqib and Sabiha (Mrs. Saqib), and other distinguished guests participated in the program.

FPCCI Acting President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon was also present. He appreciated the role of women in the fashion industry, encouraged their active participation, and stated that women’s involvement is contributing positively to business and economic activities.

The meeting proved to be highly successful and productive, featuring detailed discussions on the improvement, growth, and emerging opportunities within the fashion industry.

