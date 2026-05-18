KARACHI: Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Asif Sakhi, and Chairman of the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA), Arshad Khurshid, have congratulated senior journalist and Supreme Council member Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi on receiving the prestigious Sitara-i-Imtiaz civil award.

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The award was conferred in recognition of his outstanding contributions to journalism and his services related to trade, transit trade, and regional connectivity.

FPCCI praises Sarhadi’s role in highlighting trade issues

Asif Sakhi said Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi has consistently highlighted important issues concerning national trade, regional connectivity, transit trade, and the business community.

He added that Sarhadi’s writings and analyses provided valuable guidance to traders and also helped draw policymakers’ attention toward critical economic and trade matters.

Furthermore, Sakhi described Sarhadi’s professional integrity and journalistic contributions as a source of inspiration for younger generations.

He said the Sitara-i-Imtiaz reflects national recognition of dedication, honesty, and service to the country.

APCAA acknowledges contributions to customs and business sectors

Meanwhile, Arshad Khurshid praised Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi for effectively raising issues related to customs, trade facilitation, and policymaking.

He noted that Sarhadi consistently offered constructive suggestions aimed at improving Pakistan’s trade environment and strengthening regional economic ties.

In addition, Khurshid said Sarhadi’s services have brought pride not only to journalism but also to the customs agents community.

He added that the national award has further elevated the prestige of the All Pakistan Customs Agents Association.

Prayers for continued success

Both Asif Sakhi and Arshad Khurshid prayed for Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi’s continued success and expressed hope that he would keep serving Pakistan, its trade sector, and the business community with the same commitment and dedication.