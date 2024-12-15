ISLAMABAD (December-15-2024) Former Vice President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and founder President of Attock Chamber of Commerce, Mirza Abdul Rahman, said on Sunday that the FPCCI’s state of affairs needs to be more satisfactory.

He said that unelected people have fully taken over the organization, side-lining the elected representatives of the business community.

He added that the situation in FPCCI is deteriorating due to the absence of any accountability mechanism, and those who raise concerns about rules and regulations violations face the wrath of top officials.

Mirza Abdul Rehman said the promotion procedure has also remained highly skewed for years as favoritism has ruled the Apex chamber. Still, the situation has become highly problematic.

In a statement issued today, he said the incumbent president of FPCCI controversially won the election a year ago and now authorities are investigating it.

Soon after assuming the charge, he started violating rules and regulations, misusing funds, and rewarding incompetence.

The veteran business leader said that a hefty amount was recently spent on a function regarding the SAARC Chamber in Islamabad to throw dirt in the eyes of the masses, the business community, and the relevant authorities.

He informed that the function organized by FPCCI was attended by the president’s cronies and the near and dear ones of the group plundering the chamber for one year.

He said the SAARC Chamber has been defunct for four years, and the Director General of Trade Organisations has cancelled its license.

The office of the SAARC Chamber is under construction in Islamabad, 2012, and Rs790 million has been spent so far. This is much more than the actual cost and merits a thorough investigation.

He said the SAARC Chamber has not served the country in any way, and its so-called leaders have used its funds for personal welfare.

Whenever the UBG comes to power, it faces serious allegations, but now the situation has reached its limit.