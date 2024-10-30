BY : Z. H. Karani.

Karachi: Fourth Karachi Biennale KB24 Inaugural Ceremony took place in a simple event that highlighted the century old Bandstand at Bagh Ibne Qasim. The Bandstand was beautifully lit and a presentation with its history from 1920 from when it was built was shown on its iconic architecture. The Mayor Murtaza Wahab who attended as the Chief Guest spoke of his plans “To transform the heritage sites like Frere Hall and the Bandstand with music performances for the citizens”. It was also attended by Sindh Minister of Culture, diplomats, artists and prominent citizens. Niilofur Farrukh , the Managing Trustee of the Karachi Biennale Trust and CEO of Karachi Biennale spoke of “The Karachi Biennale’s commitment take Contemporary Art into the public by highlighting heritage sites with temporary exhibitions of contemporary art so public audiences could enjoy these spaces and make collective memories”. The announcement of the KB24 Juried Art Prize was met was great enthusiasm as it was awarded to the duo Nadeem Al Karimi and Maham Nadeem from Pakistan from Hunza. The winning artwork was a film titled “The last act” and Installation “Dismantling life” , this stood out to jurors for its poetic rendering of the theme. The wrappers of processed food brought to Hunza valley by tourists were collaged onto a tunnel like structure where the film is shown.The work depicts the loss of human and animal habitat in Hunza which is being taken over by concrete structures. The work is installed in the garden at Bagh Ibne Qasim. The international jury was Malgorzata Kazmierczak the current President of Aica In. Franck Ecra Hermann independent curator and art critic from Ivory Coast and Saira Danish the Founder Editor of The Karachi Collective. Dr Zeelaf Munir , Managing Director and CEO of EBM presented the KB24 EBM Emerging Artist Prize to Anusha Khwaja from Lahore who foregrounds the integral link between women and food as growers and nurtures. The work is also installed at Bagh Ibne Qasim.

The latest edition of Karachi Biennale opened its doors to the public on October 27 for two weeks and showcase the work of 40 artists from 10 countries . These offer interactive projects including installations and performances, videos and paintings on the theme of Rizq/Risk. The theme is in response to Pakistan’s recent flood and heatwaves that have impacted food security and calls for us to pause for a moment, and reflect. Artists through their work will start conversations on colonial and Neo-liberal polices of food production and trade that privilege capital gain over hunger and ecology. Works will offer insights into indigenous wisdom as a key to healing the land and environment, and shine a light on the central role of women as keepers of traditional knowledge and food cultures. The curator of KB24, Waheeda Baloch also spoke on the occasion and expanded on how her experience of working with flood victims of 2022 floods shaped her curatorial vision of KB24. Palestinian Artists Live in our Hearts is a small show of works on fabric by art students from all over Pakistan installed at Bagh Ibne Qasim . These works are a tribute to the contribution and courage of the artists of Gaza. The public programming of KB24 offers artists talks and keynote talks, guided tours , workshops and a temporary reading room at Bagh Ibne Qasim to create an opportunity for visitors to enjoy viewing art and browsing through books , in the park.

Details of Public Programming available on the website www.Karachibiennale.org.pk Dates: October 27 to November 10, 2024 Timings : weekdays 10 am to 6 pm Venues : Bagh Ibne Qasim, Clifton, Alliance Francaise, Clifton, Frere Hall , Saddar, NED University, Saddar and Sambara Art Gallery , Stadium Road. About Karachi Biennale Trust KBT is a registered Trust, founded in 2016 and its Trustees are visual art professionals and educators. ?KBT operates as a non-profit organization and a platform to promote creativity, innovation, and critical thinking in the visual arts. Its flagship project, the Karachi Biennale, is Pakistan’s largest international, contemporary art platform. KBT has already organized three successful Biennales in Karachi from 2017 to 2022.

With the support of the national and international art community and international cultural and educational organizations, the Karachi Biennale Trust has been generously supported by the corporate sector and foreign missions. KBT has contributed to the further development of the art infrastructure through vitalizing new public art spaces across Karachi, creating a massive art exhibition akin to a pop-up museum of Contemporary Art with works using cutting edge technology as a medium. All its exhibitions are supported by an extensive public programming including projects for youth, to enhance the experience of art and its understanding.