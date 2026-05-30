Rescuers successfully pulled four people from a flooded cave in Laos on Saturday, following the rescue of another survivor late Friday.

The operation raised the number of rescued individuals to five.

However, two people remain missing as search efforts continue.

Group became trapped while searching for gold

The seven Lao nationals entered a cave in Xaisomboun Province to prospect for gold.

Rising floodwaters later blocked the exit and trapped the group inside for more than a week.

Emotional scenes as survivors emerge

Thai cave diver Kengkard Bongkawong confirmed that all four trapped individuals had emerged from the cave.

Videos released by volunteer rescuers showed the men exiting with headlamps and mud-covered clothing.

The survivors appeared emotional and relieved after their ordeal.

Some were seen crying as rescuers escorted them to safety.

International rescue effort continues

Rescue teams located the five survivors on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, difficult conditions delayed their extraction for several days.

Officials have now shifted their focus to finding the remaining two missing individuals.

Global rescue specialists join mission

Volunteer rescuers from Thailand joined the operation last week.

In addition, divers and specialists from Finland, France, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan and Australia contributed to the mission.

The multinational team brought extensive cave-rescue experience to the operation.

Veterans of famous Thailand cave rescue involved

Several rescuers participating in the Laos mission also took part in the 2018 rescue of a youth football team from the flooded Tham Luang Cave in northern Thailand.

That operation gained worldwide attention and remains one of the most complex cave rescues in history.