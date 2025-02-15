NAWABSHAH: A tragic road accident in Nawabshah claimed four lives and left 10 others injured when a van carrying pilgrims overturned on Amri Road, ARY News reported. The vehicle was en route to Sehwan Sharif when the incident occurred due to overspeeding.

Police officials confirmed that the injured and deceased were transported to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.

This accident follows a series of recent road tragedies in Pakistan. On January 5, a collision near Ada Gajiyani resulted in three fatalities and over 20 injuries. Similarly, on December 30, 2024, a deadly crash on the M-14 motorway near Fateh Jang killed 10 passengers and injured seven others. Authorities attributed that accident to driver negligence.

Road safety remains a critical concern as authorities urge drivers to exercise caution to prevent further tragedies.