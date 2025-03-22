Karachi: A significant milestone has been achieved in the renowned farmhouse project by Dua Green Builders & Developers, as the foundation stone for Masjid Khair-ul-Bashar has been laid. This mosque is being constructed within the Green Valley by Faraz-ur-Rehman block, a unique farmhouse project that integrates modern amenities while preserving religious and spiritual values.

The prestigious foundation-laying ceremony was graced by the presence of Faraz-ur-Rehman and Malik Imran, along with notable business and social figures from the city. Attendees appreciated this initiative, considering it a major step toward community welfare and development.

The Green Valley by Faraz-ur-Rehman farmhouse project, under the umbrella of Dua Green Builders & Developers, is located near Gulshan-e-Maymar, Karachi. It is being hailed as the first-of-its-kind farmhouse community, offering all the modern lifestyle facilities in a serene and well-planned environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the organizers emphasized that the construction of a mosque is a fundamental aspect of any residential project, as it not only provides a place of worship but also fosters social harmony and community values.

Prominent business and social personalities present at the event expressed their hopes that the establishment of Masjid Khair-ul-Bashar would spiritually and socially strengthen the residents of Green Valley by Faraz-ur-Rehman, while also contributing to the overall growth and prosperity of the community.