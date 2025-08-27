[Karachi] – A strategic meeting between Sohail Shamim Firpo, Chairman Pakistan Romania Business Council, Atif Farooqi, Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Romania Business Council, and Ms. Huma Bukhari, Chairperson of Newports Institute of Communication & Economics, has paved the way for potential collaborations. Building on PRBC’s two decades of promoting bilateral trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Romania, the discussion centered on synergistic partnerships in business education, innovation, and entrepreneurship. “This meeting is a crucial step towards creating opportunities for our youth and businesses,” said Atif Farooqi, Advisor & Chief Operating Officer Pakistan Romania Business Council. “We anticipate fruitful collaborations that drive mutual growth and prosperity.”

Advertisements