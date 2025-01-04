An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad granted bail to 40 more individuals accused in connection with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) protest on November 26.

On Saturday, ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain approved the bail applications for these suspects, setting surety bonds of Rs 5000 each. The judge further directed that they be released unless they are implicated in other cases.

This decision follows a similar ruling on Friday, when the court addressed the bail applications of 400 individuals involved in related cases. In total, Judge Zulqarnain approved the bail of 250 accused in 13 cases, while rejecting the bail requests of 150 others.

Specific details include the granting of bail to 18 accused in a case at the Bani Gala Police Station. In Case No. 1033 at the Kohsar Police Station, bail applications were rejected, but in Case No. 1032, 43 individuals were granted bail, with one application denied.

At the Shehzad Town Police Station, nine accused were granted bail, while 17 individuals were released in the Noon Police Station case. In the Abpara Police Station Case No. 1022, 70 bail applications were approved, and 25 were rejected.

The court denied bail to 30 individuals in a case registered at the I-9 Police Station. In the Margalla Police Station case, 13 were granted bail, with two requests rejected. For two cases at the Secretariat Police Station, 120 bail applications were denied, while 10 were approved.

Additionally, 25 suspects in the Sihala Police Station case and 30 in the Shams Colony Police Station case were granted bail. These cases span across 10 different police stations.