Meghna Alam, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi model and former Miss Earth Bangladesh, has been officially charged with extortion for allegedly attempting to blackmail a former Saudi ambassador for $5 million through a honey trap scheme.

Initially arrested under Bangladesh’s Special Powers Act—which permits detention without formal charges—Alam now faces formal legal proceedings. Police spokesperson Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed the extortion charge, linking it to a plan to pressure the diplomat into handing over a significant sum of money.

According to a senior law enforcement official, Alam collaborated with others in an attempt to manipulate the ambassador, raising concerns about the implications for Bangladesh’s diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, a key partner due to the large Bangladeshi workforce residing there.

In a court appearance on Thursday, where she had no legal representation, Alam denied all allegations and appealed for her arrest to be declared unlawful. Authorities had earlier accused her of actions that could pose threats to national security and the country’s economic interests. She was taken into custody on April 9.