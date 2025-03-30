KARACHI : The construction of the sacred mausoleum of Bibi Khadija Maham (SA binte Imam Musa Kazim (AS) in Agham Kot is set to commence on Sunday, April 6, at 2 PM. This historic initiative is being undertaken in connection with the global protest on the 8th of Shawwal, a day of mourning that marks the tragic demolition of Jannat-ul-Baqi, one of the most sacred cemeteries in Islamic history.

The commencement ceremony will witness the participation of religious scholars, community leaders, and devoted believers who will collectively lay bricks as a symbolic contribution to the foundation of the revered mausoleum. This event is not only a momentous occasion for the faithful but also a testament to the commitment to preserving the legacy of Bibi Khadija, Bibi Maham (SA).

Following the formal initiation of the construction, a Majlis-e-Aza will be held, focusing on the significance of Jannat-ul-Baqi and the ongoing efforts to highlight its importance in the Islamic world. The renowned scholar Maulana Muhammad Mohsin Mehdi will address, shedding light on the spiritual and historical aspects of the event and urging unity among the followers.

Zaireen Khidmat Committee has invited all Momineen and Mominat to attend this historic occasion in large numbers, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in ensuring the success of the project. Devotees from various parts of the country are expected to participate, making this a significant moment of remembrance, reverence, and commitment to Islamic heritage. The Committee also thanked Sindh Auqaf Department for this initiative.

Arrangements have been made to facilitate the attendees, ensuring a smooth and respectful gathering for all participants. The event will also serve as an opportunity for believers to express their dedication to the cause and contribute to the legacy of sacred figures in Islamic history.

The organizers encourage widespread participation, emphasizing that this initiative is a step towards reviving and preserving Islamic heritage while paying homage to the revered personalities of the faith.