Lahore, November 27: foodpanda Pakistan, the country’s leading online food and grocery delivery platform, is prioritising the health and safety of its delivery riders this winter with the distribution of 6,000 smog protection kits. Delivery riders will also be provided winter essentials like jackets and bike mittens to stay warm and protected from the cold. As air quality worsens across Pakistan during smog season, foodpanda is taking proactive measures to support its riders.

Each smog kit includes essential items to protect riders from the adverse effects of air pollution, including a branded KN95 mask, lozenges, Panadol, Softin, FML NEO eye drops, and Xynosine nasal spray. By equipping riders with these items, foodpanda aims to reduce the health risks associated with prolonged exposure to smog and polluted air during their deliveries.

“Our heroes’ health and safety are our top priorities, especially in the current environment,” said Farhan Khan, Director Operations foodpanda Pakistan. “Our heroes work tirelessly to ensure customers receive their orders, and it is our responsibility to support and protect them as they work through the challenging smog. By providing smog kits, winter jackets, mittens, and health guidance, we aim to make the delivery experience safer for everyone involved.”

In addition to the smog kits, foodpanda has partnered with healthcare professionals to conduct awareness sessions, providing riders with essential information and guidance on managing their health during the smog season. These sessions will cover tips on preventive care, effective use of the provided items, and advice on recognizing symptoms related to smog exposure.

This initiative reflects foodpanda’s commitment to setting higher standards for rider welfare and creating a healthier work environment. The company remains firmly committed to innovation and setting industry standards for quality and service in the country’s digital landscape.