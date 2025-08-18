Karachi: foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, proudly hosted a grand Rider Appreciation Day in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. This event was a tribute to the riders and their families, honouring their hard work and highlighting the company’s commitment to their well-being and professional growth.

The event was attended by foodpanda management, riders, and their loved ones. A key highlight was the announcement of 8 Umrah winners, a deeply rewarding prize for the dedicated riders. In line with global efforts to promote sustainability, the company also distributed 15 Vlektra Electric Bikes to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles. Adding to the excitement, the 9 Riders of the Month were each awarded a prestigious Gold Coin in recognition of their outstanding service.

Advertisements

CEO foodpanda, Muntaqa Peracha commented on the occasion, “Our riders are the backbone of our operations and the true ambassadors of foodpanda. This event is a small token of our immense gratitude for their hard work and commitment. We are not only investing in their professional journey through initiatives like the electric bikes but also celebrating their personal successes with prizes like the Umrah package. “

The appreciation event not only provided a platform to recognize individual achievements but also reinforced foodpanda’s dedication to its rider community. By including their families in the festivities, the company showcased its focus on building a supportive ecosystem for its partners.