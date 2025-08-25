Karachi: foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, and Brainchild Communications Pakistan, a premier media planning and communications company, have announced a strategic partnership to revolutionize the retail media landscape in the country. This collaboration aims to create new opportunities for brands and greater value for consumers through data-driven, personalized campaigns.

This strategic alignment brings together foodpanda’s unparalleled scale, reach, and full-funnel retail media solutions with Brainchild’s industry-leading expertise in media planning, data-driven insights, and campaign execution. The partnership will create new opportunities for CPG and non-CPG brands, telcos, and other industries to engage customers more effectively through innovative, insight-led campaigns.

Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda commented, “This partnership is a game-changer for the retail media landscape in Pakistan. By combining our extensive user data and platform capabilities with Brainchild’s strategic expertise, we are building a structured, collaborative, and growth-focused ecosystem that will reshape how brands connect with consumers. This is a commitment to innovation and to delivering real value for both our partners and our customers.”

Farhan Khan, CEO Brainchild Pakistan commented, “Our industry-first partnership with foodpanda/pandamart marks a significant step in shaping the future of instant commerce advertising in Pakistan. This isn’t just faster delivery, it’s faster conversion. We’re turning ‘I need it now’ moments into ‘I bought it now’ results by syncing ads with inventory. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver market-ready solutions with unmatched agility, in the Q-commerce sector.”