DAY 3 (25-27 NOVEMBER 2025) FoodAg Pakistan 2025 Concludes with Record-Breaking Deals and Global Engagements

The 3rd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition of Pakistan, FoodAg 2025, concluded today at the Expo Centre Karachi on a high note, announcing locked business deals worth USD 641 million generated over the first two days. Held from November 25-27 under the theme “Harvesting Innovation, Cultivating Sustainability,” the event has been hailed as a resounding success, showcasing Pakistan’s immense potential as a global agro-food hub.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Faiz Ahmad, Chief Executive of TDAP, stated, “FoodAg 2025 has been a monumental success, exceeding our expectations. Under our theme of harvesting innovation and cultivating sustainability, we have successfully showcased the quality, diversity, and competitiveness of Pakistan’s agro-food sector to the world. The results speak for themselves.”

The event, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), brought together over 370 Pakistani exhibitors from more than 20 agro-food subsectors and attracted an unprecedented gathering of over 850 international buyers from 80+ countries, including some of the world’s largest food importers.

Mr. Sheryar Taj, Secretary TDAP, provided an overview, highlighting the exceptional quality of international buyers. The delegation included global giants such as China’s Jiangsu Cereals, Oils & Foodstuffs (JCOF), Malaysia’s sole rice importer BERNAS, the UK’s largest Halal distributor Aytac Foods, Europe’s biggest basmati buyer Surya Foods UK, and Turkey’s retail giant Migros, among others.

The intensive B2B matchmaking program was a core driver of the event’s success. Day 1 saw 2,148 B2B meetings with an expected business value of USD 186.58 million, while Day 2 added 2,860 meetings and USD 454.55 million in projected value. This brought the total to over 5,000 B2B meetings, culminating in the confirmed USD 641 million in deals.

A significant highlight of the event was the forging of major export pipelines to China, generating over USD 33.9 million in confirmed contracts. Notable deals include a landmark USD 9.7 million sesame seed deal with Beijing SuperAgro Technology Co., Ltd., and a USD 10 million contract for boiled beef with Shaanxi Yanfa Food Co., LTD, marking a major breakthrough in value-added meats. A pivotal achievement was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for exporting heat-treated meat to China, opening vast opportunities in one of the world’s largest markets.

The event featured high-level government and regulatory dialogues with delegations from Qatar, China, Italy, Malaysia, Indonesia, and others, focusing on resolving trade barriers and mutual recognition of certifications. A series of seven technical sessions and four interactive seminars addressed critical topics, including Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) measures, olive value chains, logistics, export financing, and strategies for value addition in processed foods.

The Global Cuisine Show was a major attraction, featuring 21 chefs, including 12 internationally renowned Michelin-recognized chefs. They performed live cooking demonstrations using premium Pakistani ingredients like basmati rice, mangoes, Himalayan pink salt, and seafood, integrating them into French, Italian, Turkish, Thai, and other global cuisines.

“As we conclude this highly successful edition, the momentum generated here will undoubtedly propel Pakistan’s agro-food exports to new heights,” said Mr. Faiz Ahmad. “FoodAg 2025 has unequivocally demonstrated that Pakistan is ready for the world – competitive, sustainable, and full of potential. We look forward to building on this success in future editions.”

