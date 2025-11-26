Karachi Pakistan : FoodAg 2025 – Strong International Engagement Marks Day Two of Pakistan’s Premier Agro-Food Exhibition The second day of the 3rd FoodAg 2025, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, maintained its strong momentum at the Expo Centre Karachi, attracting exceptional international attention in Pakistani agro and food products.

This year, 372 Pakistani exporters are showcasing over 23 agro-food sectors, while more than 850 international buyers from 80 countries, including major global brands, are attending the exhibition. FoodAg 2025 continues to position Pakistan as a rapidly emerging hub for quality agro-based exports.

On the second day, Chief Executive TDAP Mr. Faiz Ahmad and Secretary TDAP Mr. Sheryar Taj held extensive meetings with delegations from Russia, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan, deepening trade collaboration and exploring new opportunities for sectoral cooperation.

In two days 4600 plus B2B meetings locking business deals worth USD 615 million have been held across key agro food sectors, including rice, processed food, seafood, confectionery, meat, cereals, and oilseeds. Pakistani and Chinese companies concluded substantial export contracts in the seafood sector, marking another milestone in bilateral trade.

The event also engaged agro-food experts in intellectual dialogue to find ways of Pakistani products in all countries achieving SPS requirements. Regulatory authorities, including the Department of Plant Protection, Animal Quarantine Department, Ministry of National Food Security, Marine Fisheries Department, Pakistan Halal Authority, and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, conducted seven sessions addressing SPS and quarantine matters, reinforcing Pakistan’s commitment to global safety standards and enhancing buyer confidence.

TDAP organized four informative and interactive sessions that drew strong participation from exporters and industry professionals. The sessions covered a range of topics critical to enhancing Pakistan’s agro-food exports, including opportunities in the olive value chain, featuring experts from the International Olive Council and CIHEAM Bari, and optimizing the meat supply chain for Malaysia, addressed by JAKIM Malaysia. Other sessions focused on addressing logistics challenges and exploring export credit facilities, led by NLC COO Brig. Nasir Zia and EXIM Bank President Mr. Shahbaz Syed, while a dedicated panel discussed improving export competitiveness in fisheries and aquaculture by integrating logistics and export credit support, with insights from the Marine Fisheries Department and Pakistan Single Window.

In a significant boost to Pakistan’s export economy, a series of MOUs and export contracts have been successfully secured with international partners across the globe. This wave of agreements encompasses a diverse range of products, including sesame, rice, meat, bakery items, salt, corn, and various other food and agricultural goods. Key markets have been established in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, China, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Iran, and South Korea, marking a strategic expansion into both traditional and new territories. A landmark MOU for the export of heat-treated meat to China represents a particularly substantial opportunity. Collectively, these deals underscore the growing international demand for Pakistani agricultural produce and food products, paving the way for enhanced trade relations and significant foreign exchange earnings for the country.

The FPCCI facilitated critical negotiations between Pakistani exporters and global partners, while trade associations engaged with delegations from Scotland, Vietnam, Italy, the UK, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan, focusing on bilateral trade enhancement, barrier resolution, new market identification, and long-term commercial cooperation. Delegations from Mauritius, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Indonesia, and Malaysia met with the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), and Malaysia also met with the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters Association (PFVA).

TDAP facilitated visits for international delegations, including a Turkish delegation to FPCCI House, an Australian delegation to Hilal Industries, an eight-member Mauritius delegation meeting TCP , and a 10-member Turkish delegation led by Ms. Aylin from the Consulate General of Türkiye visiting Supermarket to assess opportunities for Pakistani products.

The Global Cuisine Show remained a highlight, showcasing how Pakistani ingredients integrate into international cuisines. Renowned chefs, including Michelin-recognized professionals, conducted live demonstrations using Pakistani basmati rice, mangoes, Himalayan pink salt, spices, seafood, and premium meats, representing French, Italian, Turkish, Thai, Brazilian, Mexican, Azerbaijani, Georgian, and Southeast Asian culinary styles. International content creators amplified Pakistan’s culinary presence, projecting its agro-food strengths to global digital audiences.

With expanded international participation, dynamic B2B engagements, regulatory alignment, and world-class culinary showcases, FoodAg 2025 continues to strengthen Pakistan’s position in the global food value chain. The three-day exhibition underscores Pakistan’s commitment to a sustainable, resilient, and globally competitive agro-food sector, establishing the country as a credible partner in global food security and international trade.

