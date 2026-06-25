Food Security WFP Pakistan’s New Country Director Assumes Role in Islamabad

Irfan Shaikh June 25, 2026 0
Anita Hirsch meeting officials after assuming her role as WFP Country Director in Pakistan.

Anita Hirsch presents credentials as WFP Pakistan’s new Country Director in Islamabad.

Anita Hirsch has formally assumed her role as Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Pakistan after presenting her credentials to Nabeel Munir, Special Secretary (UN), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

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As a result, the appointment marks a new phase in WFP’s efforts to strengthen food security and support vulnerable communities across Pakistan.

Commitment to Food Security

During the meeting, Ms. Hirsch reaffirmed WFP’s commitment to ensuring people across Pakistan have access to sufficient and nutritious food.

In particular, she highlighted the importance of supporting women, children and vulnerable families who face greater food insecurity.

Moreover, she stressed the need to strengthen support systems that improve nutrition and increase community resilience.

Strengthening Cooperation

Meanwhile, the meeting reflected continued cooperation between Pakistan and the World Food Programme on humanitarian and development priorities.

In addition, both sides discussed long-term solutions that can improve food access and support sustainable outcomes.

Furthermore, officials emphasised the value of collaborative efforts to address the needs of vulnerable communities across the country.

Supporting Vulnerable Communities

Under Ms. Hirsch’s leadership, WFP plans to continue working closely with national partners and stakeholders.

At the same time, the organisation will maintain its focus on improving food access and strengthening local communities.

Therefore, the engagement reinforced a shared commitment to building a healthier and more food-secure future for Pakistan.

Overall, the meeting highlighted the importance of partnership, long-term planning and inclusive support systems to achieve sustainable progress.

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